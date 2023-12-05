Manzanilla man chopped while sleeping

File photo -

A 24-year-old man was chopped while sleeping at his Manzanilla home on Monday morning.

A police report said Anil Garnice was awoken by noises inside his home around 2.15 am and saw two men in his bedroom, who attacked him. He was beaten and chopped on the hip.

After a struggle, he escaped and made his way to a cousin's home before being taken to the Sangre Grande Regional Hospital. Doctors told police his injuries were not life-threatening, but he was kept for observation.

Enquiries are continuing.