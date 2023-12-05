ICC to inspect Brian Lara stadium on Saturday

Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. - Lincoln Holder/File photo

OFFICIALS from the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) will visit the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba on Saturday as they continue their second inspection of the 2024 T20 World Cup venues. The World Cup will bowl off from June 4-30 at six venues in the Caribbean and three host cities in the US.

Venue inspections began on November 30 in Antigua with stops at Arnos Vale, St Vincent (December 5); Kensington Oval, Barbados (November 6); Trinidad; and Guyana National Stadium, Guyana on December 15.

The inspection will be a comprehensive assessment of all the host countries and venues for both World Cup and warm-up matches.

This will be the first ICC World Cup to be hosted in the USA and a record 20 teams will be divided into four groups, with 55 matches being played across the competition.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Tournament Director Fawwaz Baksh said: “The main goal of the assessment is to thoroughly review each host country and work alongside each one to assist them in delivering the best experience for the players and thousands of fans who are expected to attend the tournament. This forms part of our overarching vision to host the biggest Cricket Carnival the world has ever seen and will help to reinforce the region’s status as a premier venue for the staging of world-class sporting events.”

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Head of Operations Khushiyal Singh added: “Areas that will be assessed include pitch and outfield preparations, practice facilities, players dressing rooms, broadcast and media facilities, IT and security capabilities, hotels and guest houses, areas for fan parks, and other key components that are fundamental to the successful staging of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup."

Once the inspections and assessments are completed, the ICC will compile their findings and communicate any necessary recommendations to CWI and by extension the host countries and match venues. The valuable feedback from these visits will be instrumental in guiding each country and venue on the necessary steps needed to be taken to deliver an exceptional experience for players, spectators and all other stakeholders throughout the duration of the tournament.