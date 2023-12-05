Cunupia man shot in buttocks
A Cunupia man was taken to hospital after he was hit in the buttocks by a stray bullet.
A police report said the 26-year-old, of Pineview Gardens, was walking along the Southern Main Road Enterprise, near Freedom Street, around 10 pm on Sunday when he heard several gunshots, then felt a burning sensation in his buttocks and realised he was bleeding.
He was taken to the Chaguanas Health facility and later transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.
Comments
"Cunupia man shot in buttocks"