Cunupia man shot in buttocks

A Cunupia man was taken to hospital after he was hit in the buttocks by a stray bullet.

A police report said the 26-year-old, of Pineview Gardens, was walking along the Southern Main Road Enterprise, near Freedom Street, around 10 pm on Sunday when he heard several gunshots, then felt a burning sensation in his buttocks and realised he was bleeding.

He was taken to the Chaguanas Health facility and later transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.