Central zone holds U-19 cricket trials

File photo courtesy Pixabay -

THE Central Zonal Cricket Council of the TT Cricket Board will host Under-19 screening sessions for the 2024 Inter-zonal season.

Sessions will be held on Thursday and Saturday from 3.30 pm–6 pm at the Agostini Settlement Recreation Grounds, Chase Village. Cricketers will be eligible to try out if they don't turn 20 before September 1, 2024.

Participants must walk with a copy of their birth certificate, wear a white t-shirt and black pants and bring the necessary cricket gear.

Central zone is a powerhouse in inter-zone cricket winning multiple age-group titles over the past few years.

Contact 794-5700 for more information.