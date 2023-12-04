Webster-Roy: Address HIV issues

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy. -

MINISTER in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy urged citizens to work collectively to deal with issues related to HIV and AIDS

She made this comment in a statement released on December 1, to commemorate World AIDS Day.

Webster-Roy said the National AIDS Coordinating Committee (NACC) has been collaborating with its stakeholders, inclusive of the various community responders, to ramp up the country wide response to HIV and AIDS to support the needs of people infected and affected by the disease.

She added, "It is crucial for all of us to have all hands on deck for addressing the social issues associated with HIV."

Webster-Roy called on communities to work together as a collective team to encourage individuals to get tested for HIV and to connect people who are infected with treatment.