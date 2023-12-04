Trini attorney becomes judge in St Lucia

Justice Alvin Pariagsingh -

AFTER serving two and a half years as a Master of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, Trinidad and Tobago attorney Alvin Pariagsingh has been appointed a judge.

He will assume duties on January 8, 2024, and will be assigned to St Lucia.

Pariagsingh received his instrument of appointment last week from Dame Janice Pereira, chief justice of the court.

He is also the docketing master of the ECSC and is a member of the court’s rules committee for civil procedure rules.

In 2021, he was one of the youngest to be appointed a master, at 36. He was also the first attorney from TT to use the Privy Council’s electronic filing system to file matters at the London-based court, eliminating the need for a solicitor, graduated from the Hugh Wooding Law School and the University of London.

In 2023, he completed his LLM in international business and commercial law with specialities in digital and cyber security law.

Pariagsingh attended the Point Fortin Senior Secondary School (now Point Fortin East Secondary) and the Rousillac Hindu School.

Before becoming a master, he appeared in several cases locally and as instructing and junior counsel to several senior counsel and king’s counsel in TT and the UK. He also worked in private practice at Duke Street Chambers, Port of Spain.