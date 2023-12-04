Sam bags double, but Police hold Army in TTPFL

Police FC defender Alvin Jones, right, holds off Defence Force's Kaihim Thomas during a TT Premier Football League match at the Police Barracks, St James on Sunday. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

DEFENDING TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) tier one champions Defence Force were held to an exciting 2-2 draw by Police FC in the "servicemen derby" at the Police Barracks, St James on Sunday evening.

Army looked to be in the ascendancy as they took a 2-1 lead just before halftime, thanks to a pair of headed goals by their giant striker Brent Sam. On both occasions, Sam rose above the Police defence to beat goalkeeper Adrian Foncette following lovely crosses by in-form Soca Warriors attacker Reon Moore.

The electric Moore, playing on the left flank, and his Soca Warriors teammate Alvin Jones, at right back, had an almighty battle, with neither player giving an inch in a physical joust. Jones, who was named to the Concacaf Nations League A Best XI for both the October and November Fifa windows, dealt with Moore's pace astutely in their one-on-one duels.

Moore was voted to the Nations League A Best XI in October, and showed his pedigree in the contest. The Defence Force attacker used the breathing space afforded by Jones to whip accurate crosses into the area, and Sam's goals in the 32nd and 43rd minutes pegged back the Police team which took a 17th-minute lead through Kwesi Allen.

Defence Force had the lion's share of the possession in the second half, but they could not drive home their advantage. Substitute Lashawn Roberts, who scored against Police last season, was slipped through on goal by Kaihim Thomas late in the contest, but Jones and the Police defence recovered brilliantly to close down the angle and deny the Tobago striker a shot at goal.

Police were determined to get a share of the spoils this time around, and defender Elijah Belgrave sent a close-range effort past Army goalkeeper Jabari St Hillaire in the 89th minute after Joevin Jones put in a teasing free kick from the left flank.

In the fourth minute of stoppage-time, St Hillaire, who was deputising for the injured Christopher Biggette, left the Army supporters with their hearts in their mouths when he nervously flapped at a long punt from the back. St Hillaire was just able to fend the ball away from Police substitute Christian Thomas as the derby ended with a share of the points.

Police have started the season with back-to-back draws following their 1-1 stalemate with Eagles FC (formerly Cunupia FC) in the first game of the 2023/24 TTPFL season.

At the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar, Prisons FC were able to get a second straight win as they defeated Eagles by a 2-1 margin. Striker Ricardo John bagged a double for Prisons, with Eagles forward Ricardo Williams grabbing a consolation goal for his team deep into stoppage-time.

After two match days, last season's runners-up AC Port of Spain are one of three teams leading the pack on six points. AC PoS head the 11-team table due to their +5 goal differential. Prisons (+4 goal difference) and Terminix La Horquetta Rangers (+3 goal difference) are in second and third spots respectively. Defence Force are in fourth spot with four points from two matches. Tiger Tanks Club Sando round off the top five after getting three points in their solitary match to date.

Both Defence Force and Prisons will put their early unbeaten records on the line when they meet at the Arima Velodrome on Friday.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

1.AC PoS*2*2*0*0*6*1*5*6

2.Prisons FC*2*2*0*0*6*2*4*6

3.La Horquetta Rangers*2*2*0*0*5*2*3*6

4.Defence Force FC*2*1*1*0*7*2*5*4

5.Club Sando*1*1*0*0*1*0*1*3

6.Police FC*2*0*2*0*3*3*0*2

7.Eagles FC*2*0*1*1*2*3*-1*1

8.Point Fortin Civic*1*0*0*1*1*2*-1*0

9.Caledonia*2*0*0*2*1*5*-4*0

10.Central FC*2*0*0*2*1*5*-4*0

11. 1976 FC Phoenix*2*0*0*2*1*9*-8*0