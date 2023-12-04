Police seize guns, ammo in separate incidents

Police arrested two men and seized guns and ammunition in separate incidents on Saturday.

In the first incident, officers of the Special Patrol Unit, Valencia, responded to a report of gunshots at about 4.45 pm near the Brick House Restaurant and Bar on Valencia Old Road.

When the officers arrived, they saw several people in a scuffle, which the police quickly stopped.

While interviewing the people involved, police searched one of the participants in the fight and found a .38 Special Revolver loaded with five rounds of ammunition.

A 22-year-old man from Valencia Road was arrested and taken to the Valencia Police Post where he was later charged.

Later that day, at 10.15 pm, North Eastern Division officers stopped a beige-coloured Toyota Corolla near Real Street in San Juan.

Police searched the car but nothing illegal was found. The officers then searched the driver, a 22-year-old labourer from Eastern Main Road, San Juan. They found an Amadeo Rossi gun loaded with five rounds of ammunition tucked in his pants at the waist.

He was arrested and later charged.