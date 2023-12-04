Police investigate woman's body found in Manzanilla

File photo/David Reid

The police's homicide bureau is investigating the circumstances in which a woman was found dead in Manzanilla on Saturday morning.

A senior police source told Newsday, investigators were pursuing several leads which could not be disclosed at the time. Among them, the source said, is confirming her identity.

A police report said the woman's body was found by a man doing road works along the Manzanilla Mayaro Road shortly before 11 am.

The woman of African descent was found lying on her stomach with her face partially sunk into the sand on the shoreline some 80 feet from the roadway.

She was brown in complexion with a Rastafarian hairstyle and wearing blue jeans, a green T-shirt and burgundy and white sneakers on her feet.

The worker contacted police and officers of the Manzanilla Police Station responded.

Police said they found what appeared to be stab wounds on her neck and both hands.

The DMO visited the scene and pronounced the woman dead before ordering the body removed to the Sangre Grande Hospital Mortuary Department.

Sgt Ramsahai and PC Gillead of Homicide Region Two are continuing enquiries.