Playwrights look at The Great Western Islands Festival

Keon Francis Photo courtesy Playwrights Workshop Trinbago -

The cold reading of The Great Western Islands Festival by Keon Francis will feature at the December instalment of the Playwrights Workshop Trinbago (PWT) Monthly Readers Theatre Series (MRTS).

The reading will take place on December 6 at 7 pm online via Zoom only.

In The Great Western Islands Festival, characters of ten islands, tired of the lack of recognition from the "more developed" characters of the world, decide that the best way for them to gain recognition is to join together as one grand festival.

Francis is a playwright, actor, director, writer and author of a Caribbean epic fantasy novel entitled Children of the Eternal Mother, a media release said.

PWT is inviting actors, playwrights, directors, producers and the public to join via Zoom to listen to the cold reading and participate in the discussion to assist the playwright with the further development of the script.

PWT reads new stage, screen, and radio plays on the first Wednesday of every month. Plays read in 2023 for the Monthly Readers Theatre Series will qualify for workshopping, staging and award consideration at the New Play Festival 2024.

Zoom meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86773729192.

Meeting ID: 86773729192

For more info or to submit a script for reading in the MRTS, e-mail playwrightsworkshoptt@gmail.com; call/text/WhatsApp (868) 351-6293; visit Facebook and Instagram @playwrightsworkshoptt; or on NDATT’s website https://iamndatt.org.tt/playwrightsworkshoptt/.