Fyzabad supermarket robbed, cashier beaten
A supermarket cashier was beaten during a robbery in Fyzabad on Friday afternoon.
A police report said three men entered the Yida Supermarket shortly after 1 pm and announced a robbery. One of the assailants hit the 40-year-old cashier at the side of his head with a firearm and forced him to open the cash register.
The second assailant began emptying the register into a bag while the third bandit stole cigarettes and alcohol from the shelves. The men then escaped on foot.
CCTV footage was obtained and PC Joseph is continuing enquiries.
