Fatima win SSFL national U13 title, eye U16 glory

Fatima under-13 boys football team with their principal Ronald Cooper and head coach Damien Frederick. - Ronald Daniel

Fatima College were crowned Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) National Under-13 champions on Saturday, after beating Signal Hill Secondary 1-0 in the final at Fatima Grounds, Mucurapo.

A goal by Zachary Elliot in the first half was the difference in a close contest between the teams.

Signal Hill searched for the equaliser but the Fatima defence held firm until the final whistle.

The Damien Frederick-coached team had defeated Queen's Royal College 1-0 in the national semifinals.

Fatima's under-16 footballers will be looking to add further glory to their school when they face Speyside Secondary in the National Under-16 final on Monday at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet.

Fatima booked their spot in the final courtesy a 1-0 victory over St Benedict's on Friday.

Jebiah King bagged the winner for Fatima.

The Fatima Under-16s are coached by Kerdyn Moe and Stephen Williams.