Fatima win SSFL national U13 title, eye U16 glory
Fatima College were crowned Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) National Under-13 champions on Saturday, after beating Signal Hill Secondary 1-0 in the final at Fatima Grounds, Mucurapo.
A goal by Zachary Elliot in the first half was the difference in a close contest between the teams.
Signal Hill searched for the equaliser but the Fatima defence held firm until the final whistle.
The Damien Frederick-coached team had defeated Queen's Royal College 1-0 in the national semifinals.
Fatima's under-16 footballers will be looking to add further glory to their school when they face Speyside Secondary in the National Under-16 final on Monday at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet.
Fatima booked their spot in the final courtesy a 1-0 victory over St Benedict's on Friday.
Jebiah King bagged the winner for Fatima.
The Fatima Under-16s are coached by Kerdyn Moe and Stephen Williams.
Comments
"Fatima win SSFL national U13 title, eye U16 glory"