Deyalsingh meets with pharmaceutical reps

Stakeholders review and test the Ministry of Health’s Online Registered Drug Database. -

Ministry of Health officials including minister Terrence Deyalsingh met with key stakeholders from the pharmaceutical industry last week as part of the ministry’s efforts to digitise critical health services.

In a press release, the ministry said the stakeholder meeting was held to finalise its online drug database for registered drugs.

Representatives from pharmaceutical distributors including Smith Robertson and Co Ltd, Bryden Pi Ltd, Massy Distribution Ltd, Vernon Technologies Ltd and Healthcare Services Caribbean Ltd attended the meeting.

Officials from the Private Pharmacy Retail Chamber, the Pharmacy Board and the Pharmaceutical Society were also present to review and test the online database as well as submit recommendations for improvement.

The database will eventually be made available to pharmacists and members of the public with detailed information on over 20,000 registered drugs.

The ministry said the database is another example of its “commitment to ensuring pharmaceuticals purchased by patients are safe and of an acceptable standard and quality for consumption.”

In October, over $1.5 million in unregistered pharmaceutical items were seized during a police exercise.

The TTPS carried out Operation Windsor in conjunction with the Chemistry Food and Drug Division and found 14,227 unregistered pharmaceutical items which were not allowed for sale.