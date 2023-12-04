CWI Academy crush Emerging Ireland, sweep series 2-0

CWI Academy batsman Kevin Wickham raises his bat after scoring a century against Emerging Ireland at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua. - CWI

Cricket West Indies (CWI) Academy crushed Emerging Ireland by 432 runs on Monday to sweep the two-match series, on day three at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

CWI Academy won the first four-day match by an innings and 134 runs last week.

Resuming play on 172 for four with a massive 426-run lead, after dismissing the Irish for 72 on Sunday, the CWI Academy batsmen again put their opponents to the sword.

An unbeaten century from Kevin Wickham steered the Academy boys to a massive 321 for eight declared. Wickham stroked 105 not out while Ackeem Auguste (75), Teddy Bishop (46) and Nyeem Young (32) also starred with the bat.

Bowler Tom Mayes (5/75) was the pick of the bowlers for the Irish.

Needing an unlikely 576 for victory, the visitors doubled their first innings total but were still woefully short of being competitive. They were bowled out for 143 with Liam McCarthy (35) and Stephen Doheny (23) the only batsmen showing some resistance. Joshua Bishop, who scored a century in the first match, took four for 36 while McKenny Clarke had two for 16.

Scores: CWI ACADEMY 326 (Kevlon Anderson 125 not out, Nyeem Young 80, Matthew Nandu 35, Joshua Bishop 22; Tom Mayes 5-64, Michael Frost 2-71, Matthew Foster 2-114) and 321 for eight decl. (Kevin Wickham 105 not out, Ackeem Auguste 75, Teddy Bishop 46, Nyeem Young 32; Tom Mayes 5-75) vs EMERGING IRELAND 72 (Cade Carmichael 39; Joshua Bishop 4-18, Isai Thorne 3-16) and 143 (Liam McCarthy 35, Stephen Doheny 23; Joshua Bishop 4-36, McKenny Clarke 2-16)