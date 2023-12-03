WPC Carla Alfonso finds therapy in art

WPC Carla Alfonso finds painting therapeutic. - ROGER JACOB

Some people may dismiss the idea that age is just a number, but WPC Carla Alfonso is living proof that the saying is true.

At 50, Alfonso is embracing new experiences, living life to the fullest, and looking good while doing it.

“I’m 50 and fabulous and I look damn good for my age,” she told WMN.

Alfonso started celebrating her 50th birthday on November 7 and continued for the rest of the month.

She said on that day she went to work in a lovely dress with her hair done and thought, “This is how 50 is supposed to look!”

That evening she has a simple lime with her family which included cake, ice cream and wine. Later that week, her daughter, Lara Alfonso, took her to brunch and gave her a gift basket. A few days later, she took herself on a week-long cruise to Mexico where she spent time with her son Charlton Alfonso who is a musician on the ship.

She said it was her first cruise and she ate, drank, danced, shopped, participated in activities and took in the entertainment to her heart’s content. She met people from all walks of life and filled that week with new experiences, including a silent party where everyone wore headphones to listen to the music.

“I don’t know about anybody else but I was happy to turn 50. You have to be proud because not everyone reaches 50 and some who do, have a lot of health issues. I have to thank God for good health and for protecting me in general.”

Alfonso said she got her confidence and determination from her parents – Marilyn Alfonso who was a dancer with the Julia Edwards Dance Company, and former national security minister retired brigadier general Carl Alfonso.

Her advice to anyone getting “up in age” is to try their best to keep fit, keep a healthy diet, try not to stress and keep their faith in God.

Alfonso also started painting this year.

She told WMN she did art as a subject when she attended Providence Girls’ Catholic School but never pursued it. But every few years she would buy a sketchbook and draw. A few months ago she bought a painting from an artist friend, Wayne Small, and told him, “This is lovely but I could do this.”

He challenged her to replicate his work.

She bought a canvas, some paint and brushes, and did it.

“He was like, ‘But you could paint! You should continue it. Keep it up.’ I told him I didn’t really have the time but he disagreed. He said if I found the time to do this one, I could find the time to continue. And you know what? I found the time.”

She usually paints, mostly silhouettes and abstract art, on weekends and relaxes with some music and a beer.

“I find it therapeutic. After working for the week I sit with the canvas in front of me and throw paint if I want. I do fluid art. I just start to paint using sponges or balloons or a blow dryer to move the paint around or whatever I want. And whatever comes, comes.

“I never have something fixed in mind first. I do it and if I find it looking good, I leave it like that.”

Eventually the pieces started to pile up and her daughter told her to get rid of them. So she started showing her work on social media and some friends and colleagues bought pieces. She said, as it is a hobby, she prices them relatively low and just uses the money to buy more materials.

So far, in just a few months, she has sold ten pieces and Lara has set up an Instagram page, carlaannalfonso, to show her work.

She said she will most likely do more paintings and get more serious about sales when she retires from the police service where she has worked for the past 17 years.

Alfonso said when she was younger, she wanted to go into the military but her father was against his daughters enrolling. So when she left school she did some administrative work and, after having her children, she decided to follow in her grandfather’s footsteps and join the police service.

She said all the protective services were male dominated but that did not deter her. She made it work by knowing how to work around any situation that may come up.

“My father always told us to put our best foot forward, which is what I have tried to do. In general, a lot of men feel women can’t do what a man can do, so I try to be at the top of my game.

“You say I can’t do it? I’ll work at it until I can do it ten times better than you and then I’ll go my way.”

She said she likes knowing she can help people and make a difference in their lives.

“Being a single parent in the service can be tough if you don’t have family support. My mom was a big help with my children, especially when I started training. My mom was my biggest supporter and she still is and that has extended to all her grandchildren.”

Alfonso said she was a “tomboy” and was always carefree growing up as the second of five children in Petit Valley and later, Santa Cruz.

She recalled playing with her younger brother and his friends, fishing in the river, climbing trees, making smoke bombs, skateboarding, playing cricket in the road, and more. She said she tried to give her children that experience and, even when she was pregnant with her daughter, she would play football and go down to the river to fish with the neighbourhood children.

Now, Charlton, 26, is the bandleader of the ten-piece band, Jaiso, which Alfonso manages, and is pursuing his PhD in educational leadership. Lara, 24, works in real estate.

“As a single parent, taking your children through university is hard but it is worth it. I’m happy with all the sacrifices I’ve made to put him through school. I’m proud of it.”

Alfonso has never been married and makes no excuses for that. She said her parents were divorced, her sister got divorced, and the relationships of many of her friends “went downhill” soon after getting married. So she decided marriage was not for her.

“You don’t need to be married to be happy. I am very happy with my family, my children, and my God.

“People might say that’s wrong but I made sure my children know right from wrong. I ensured that there was a roof over their heads, they had clothes on their backs, they were fed and had a good education.”

She said academics is not for everyone as it was not for her. So she supported whatever her children wanted to do, as long as it was legal, and would do whatever she could to help them reach their goals. She said she is very proud of the both of them.