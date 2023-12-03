The art of gift giving

Hello everyone! Welcome to another Manners Matter and to the Christmas season! The Christmas season is a time full of sharing, caring and giving. We are sure you have thought of gifts you would like to get.

What about your list of gifts to give to others? It is just as important. Giving gifts to your family, friends, teachers and even neighbours really show that you consider, remember and care about others around you. Just as others may be thinking of gifts for you, its all about you thinking of others.

So as you make your lists of people and gifts to give, take time to really think about showing kindness and bringing joy to these people.

Giving gifts to others:

• Your list of presents you want for Christmas should actually look different to your list of gifts for others. While you may want some really cool things, others may like different things. Always take time to think about what each person actually likes. You can look at the person’s hobbies or things and people that they value.

• Not all gifts should be expensive. As a child or even as an adult, the best gifts are things that show you care. Use this chance to be simple and creative with your ideas. Handmade gifts can be beautiful and special.

• Your gift should be presented nicely. The wrapping is the first thing the person sees and it should show to others you took time and care to put their gift together. You should wrap your gifts in paper or use bags that look nice and neat.

• Include a name tag that says who the gift is for and who it is from.

• It is actually ok to give money enclosed in a card as a gift, but not to your teachers. Giving money to your teacher can be seen as inappropriate. Something that is more personal is always the better choice.

• If you cannot buy or make a gift, simply send a card wishing the other person well.