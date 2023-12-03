Steelpan book launched for schools, libraries

The cover of the book, Our National Instrument - The Evolution of TT's Steelpan through 17 Works of Art. -

A NEW book geared towards schools and libraries to educate and inspire about our national instrument, entitled Our National Instrument – The Evolution of TT's Steelpan through 17 Works of Art, was recently launched at the Ministry of Education with hard cover copies for all secondary schools and libraries handed over to Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly.

Forewords in the book were done by Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, Randall Mitchell and Pan Trinbago's Keith Simpson.

A freely accessible e-book was simultaneously launched and is available at https://asteelpanstory.com.

Hard cover copies will also be given to UWI, UTT, National Archives and NALIS.

In remarks, Dennis Fakoory, CEO of the Fakoory's Group of Companies, sponsor of the project and owner of the art murals done by artist Joseph Charles (which are currently on display at the Carnival Museum on Charlotte Street, Port of Spain) said:

"These books will provide our educators with a gateway into the creative spirit of our children whereby they can be inspired by the resolve, ingenuity and unbreakable spirit of our forefathers in what they gifted to the world, and the undeniable recognition they gave to every proud Trinbagonian in the evolution from a rusty old oil drum into a glittering and melodious musical instrument, TT's steelpan. Let the reading begin and let the music play on."

In her remarks, Gadsby-Dolly thanked the sponsor and his team for bringing "this invaluable, informative, educational and beautifully illustrated and attractive book" to the education system, the population and by extension, the world, through the free e-book version.

Copies will be made available at local book stores before Christmas.

The book was produced and published by local author and researcher Nasser Khan, written by Sheldon Waithe and co-edited by Brian Copeland, Jeannine Remy, Cristal Fakoory, Simpson and Khan.