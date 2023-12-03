Over $100k in ganja seized in Diego Martin raid

SEIZED: Marijuana seized by Western Division police during an anti-crime exercise over the weekend. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

Marijuana with an estimated street value of over $100,000, a firearm and ammunition were seized by officers of the Western Division Task Force on the weekend.

A TTPS press release said that on December 1, between the hours of 10 am and 3 pm, officers were on an anti-crime exercise in the division. Based on information, police went to a track between Sargangar Trace and Davidson Drive in La Puerta, Diego Martin and searched an abandoned structure.

The officers found and seized a quantity of marijuana, one extended magazine, 11 rounds of 5.56 and 11 rounds of 9mm calibre ammunition. The marijuana weighed a total of 5,244 grams.

This exercise was approved by ACP Maharaj, co-ordinated by Snr Supt Henry and ASP Lynch and supervised by Cpls Dominique and Edwards. PC Figueria is continuing enquiries.