No gratitude in public service

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Many in our beautiful twin isles are under immense stress, mentally, physically and, on a larger scale, financially.

One particular sector, the public service, has been made to endure the refusal of the current administration to enter into fair wage/salary negotiations.

Many people are not aware of exactly how public servants are required to function efficiently, be productive and offer service with a smile, all while working with no security of tenure.

To explain further, the average public servant (monthly) is made to work for a minimum of ten-15 years before they are appointed/made permanent. Private sector employees are confirmed in their positions after three, sometimes six, months.

There is no Christmas bonus to look forward to at the end of the year, no staff party and gala, unless employees come together and pay for it themselves.

In essence, no gratitude.

T MARKS

via e-mail