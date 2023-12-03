New Chapter Global cop Mayaro U18 basketball title

All-Mayaro Sports Foundation/ Mayaro Total Basketball Association Basketball Weekend Mania U18 winners New Chapter Sports Academy. - Courtesy Kairibelle Sports

New Chapter Global Sport Academy captured the U18 All-Mayaro Sports Foundation/Mayaro Total Basketball Association Basketball Weekend Mania title which tipped off at the Mayaro Sports Facility last weekend.

In the U18 final, New Chapter edged Maloney Pacers Basketball Club & Youth Development Programme 23-22.

In their respective semi-finals, the eventual winners cruised past Matthew Pierre Basketball Academy 22-7 while Maloney Pacers’ youth team defeated Royalty Basketball Academy 29-9.

Matthew Pierre earned bronze after staving off Royalty 21-8 in the third place match.

Meanwhile, Spartans TT Sports Club won the U14 title after they held off Maloney Pacers 32-27 in the trophy match.

Their respective semi-finals saw Spartans TT drub Hoop Nation Basketball Academy 43-12 while the Maloney-based team got past New Chapter Global Sport Academy 21-16.

For bronze, New Chapter beat Hoop Nation 30-11.