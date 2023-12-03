Michelle Borel Media to host Christmas camps

Michelle Borel

Self development and mastering emotions are skills that once learnt, can only add value to life once put to good use.

This year Michelle Borel Media will be offering children and teenagers ages seven to 17 an opportunity to learn mindset building, Christmas etiquette, goal setting, public speaking and protocol at its second annual Christmas camps.

From December 11-15 the Master Emotions Now camp will cater to the needs of the young men, who will also be taught about grooming. The young women will have their turn from December 18-22 at their Learn About Developing Yourself sessions, with an added bonus of carolling and gift wrapping.

All campers will have a secret Santa.

"I credit my alma mater St Francois Girls College for giving me everything I do now," Michelle Borel said.

"I was allowed to host school events from the age of 12, and I was always organising events and marketing them. I was president of the student council, chess club, language club; there was a club for every day of the week, and my teachers believed in me and encouraged me.

"By the time I started my adult life I had so much experience in the things that I love doing. Now, I want to share so many of the lessons I have learned."

She said she started off with a programme for young women, and after acquiring her own space at Mucurapo Road, St James, she developed a programme for young men.

"Giving the gift that others gave to me; lighting other candles to make the world brighter was how this love project started...Participants will be grouped according to their age, as we are blessed with he space to do so."

Although she will be the main facilitator, there will be experts in various fields who will engage camp participant, among them yoga instructor Kassandra Pemberton, entrepreneur Omarie Thorpe, accountant Marlon Ambrose, attorney Kevon James, and broadcaster Desmond Lawrence.

For more information visit michelleborelmedia.com or call 687-6424