Kadeem Corbin hat-trick gives AC PoS 4-1 win vs 1976 Phoenix

Striker Kadeem Corbin netted a hat-trick and led Athletic Club (AC) Port of Spain to a convincing 4-1 victory over 1976 FC Phoenix when round two of the TT Premier Football League kicked off at Dwight Yorke Stadium in Tobago on Friday.

AC Port of Spain’s Sedate McLean also found the back of the net for last season’s runners-up while Mickaeel Jim Gordon scored Phoenix’s lone item.

Despite sealing three points, the "Town Boys" suffered a setback when player Jameel Neptune broke his leg during action in the sister-isle. He is certain to miss the coming fixtures as he recovers.

The win for AC Port of Spain, however, saw them remain perfect after two matches, having won their opening test 2-0 against Morvant Caledonia FC, one week ago.

For last season’s tier two winners, Phoenix, who were promoted to tier one for the second edition, this was their second loss on the trot, after losing out 5-0 to tier one winners Defence Force, in their opener on November 25.

Corbin’s hat-trick was the first of the season.

Terminix La Horquetta Rangers also remained perfect as they defeated Morvant Caledonia FC 2-0 at home, at Phase Two Grounds. Isaiah Lee opened the scoring for the hosts in the 19th minute and Tyone Charles added another, 11 minutes later.

Lee put them further ahead in the 34th while Caledonia’s Tevin Scott salvaged a consolation goal in the 67th.

In their opening match against Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic Centre last weekend, Rangers came from behind to win 2-1, courtesy a goal each from Lee and Charles.

Movant Caledonia, however, remain winless after two matches.

Additionally, Tiger Tanks Club Sando got their new campaign off to a winning start as they defeated Central FC 1-0 at the La Horquetta venue on Friday.

Shervonhez Hamilton scored in the 31st minute and so it remained until the end. This was Club Sando’s first match of the season courtesy of a first-round bye.

Central FC, though, lost their second, after going down to Prisons FC in their season opener last weekend.

On Sunday, at the Ken Cooke Grounds in St James, the servicemen will battle it out as defending champions Defence Force Elite take on Police FC from 6pm.

Defence Force are confident following their five-goal win, and sit atop the table, while Police FC will be hoping for an improved showing after their opening round 1-1 tie with Eagles FC (formerly Cunupia FC).

The other contest kicks off at 4pm at Arima Velodrome between Prisons FC and Eagles FC.