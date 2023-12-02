Police seize packages of ketamine at courier bond

File photo of shipping containers at the Port of Port of Spain. -

Police confiscated several packages of ketamine concealed in sachets of coffee at a courier bond but was unable to make any arrests after the consignee never showed up to collect the package.

A statement from the police on Friday said the illegal drugs were shipped from Queens, New York to a consignee in D'Abadie disguised as packaged food.

On November 29, police scanned the packages of food and found 72.68 grammes of ketamine, commonly used as a date rape drug. The estimated street value of the seized drugs is $50, 876.

In a separate exercise, police arrested an employee at the Port of Port of Spain who was suspected of helping people smuggle drugs and other contraband goods on vessels arriving and leaving the port.

Police said they moved in on the suspect on November 29 and intercepted the employee's vehicle at the Caricom port. Police seized US$1,810 and TT$46,015 from an accomplice who was in the suspect's car. They were detained and taken the Customs Division pending further investigations.