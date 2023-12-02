Classic oatmeal and raisin cookies

This past week, I attended a night market hosted by the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service (MYDNS). At this market, I sold a variety of cookies and an unexpected hit was the classic oatmeal and raisin cookies.

Diving into the world of wholesome ingredients and classic baking techniques, this treat is crafted to create love in every bite. Explore the art of creating these delectable cookies with the perfect blend of old-fashioned rolled oats and sweet raisins.

Oatmeal raisin cookies

227g unsalted butter

200g brown sugar

50g granulated sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

180g flour

1 tsp baking soda

1 ½ tsp cinnamon

½ tsp salt

255g old-fashioned whole rolled oats

140g raisins

2 eggs

Cream together softened butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar until smooth.

Add eggs and vanilla and mix until combined.

In a separate bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt; add to wet ingredients and continue to mix.

Beat in oats, and raisins, until combined.

Chill dough for 30-60 minutes.

Preheat oven to 350°F (177°C); line baking sheets with parchment paper.

Roll dough into 1-oz portions, placing 2 inches apart on sheets and bake for 12-14 minutes until lightly browned.

Remove from oven and cool on the sheet for 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Unicakery which began in November 2017 has evolved into a versatile baking studio, sharing cake artistry through baking classes and providing premium special occasion cakes.

Connect with Unicakery on Instagram and TikTok @unicakery or visit www.unicakery.com