Who will our leftists back?

Nicolás Maduro AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: I have not heard any statements yet from our local Marxists, socialists and communists so I am curious to know who they will support in the territorial dispute between Venezuela and Guyana.

It is well known how much these comrades love Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. For them he can do no wrong. So if Venezuela invades Guyana to take over the Essequibo region, will our local leftists support the actions of Muduro or will they stand up for our Guyanese brothers and sisters?

SEXTON BLAKE

via e-mail