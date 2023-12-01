USA captain/wicketkeeper breaks T10 record

US wicketkeeper Monank Patel, left, is embraced by Samp Group chairman Ritesh Patel in Abu Dhabi. -

United States captain and Samp Army standout Monank Patel, 30, broke the record for the most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in T10 cricket on Friday at the Abu Dhabi T10 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Playing for Samp Army against Team Abu Dhabi, Patel registered six dismissals to go past Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor who had three in 2018.

Samp Army batted first and scored an imposing 118/5 off their ten overs with West Indian Jason Holder scoring 29 not out off ten balls (two fours, three sixes). Also getting 29 were South African Faf du Plessis (off 11 balls) and Afghanistan's Karim Janat (off 13 balls). Opener Ibrahim Zadran added 17.

When Team Abu Dhabi responded, Holder removed fellow Barbadian Kyle Mayers for a first-ball "duck," and things went downhill from that point.

Patel, playing his first game of the tournament, then had three lighting-quick stumpings and three catches as Team Abu Dhabi were restricted to 83/8 to lose the match by 35 runs.

Six of the eight batsmen dismissed were back in the pavilion with single-digit scores. .

Speaking after the historic feat, Patel said that he was thrilled to do it for Samp Army who have been his pillar of support throughout the years. Samp Army have invested in him for years and now it is paying off.

Summarised Scores: SAMP ARMY 118/5 (10 overs) - Jason Holder 29 not out, Faf du Plessis 29, Karim Janat 29, Ibrahim Zadran 17; Tymal Mills 2/24 vs TEAM ABU DHABI 83/8 (10 overs) - Alishan Sharafu 18 not out, Tom Banton 16, Dwaine Pretorius 15, Jason Holder 3/12, Moeen Ali 2/4.