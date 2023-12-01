Sangre Grande corporation to honour ‘Terry’: Recreation ground to be named after Rondon

SERVANT OF THE PEOPLE: Martin "Terry" Rondon

GREGORY MCBURNIE

A motion is before the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation (SGRC) to have the Toco Recreation Ground renamed in honour of former SGRC chairman Martin “Terry” Rondon.

The long-standing former Toco councillor suffered a heart attack after returning home from physical therapy on Tuesday.

Rondon, 74, had been ailing for some time after having surgery.

Current SGRC chairman Kenwyn Phillip said the corporation plans to honour Rondon in several ways ahead of his funeral next Wednesday at 11 am at the St Charles RC Church in Tunapuna.

“On Monday, we will be having a motorcade with a candlelight vigil. We’re trying to do the motorcade from Matelot, and we will stop at Toco for a viewing because that’s where he is from. We are then hoping to bring the body to the SGRC’s headquarters for another viewing and we will have the vigil there.”

He said the vigil will be “like a wake” and will be celebratory with some live entertainment.

Phillip said although the SGRC had previously honoured Rondon in person, consideration is being given to honouring his legacy in other ways.

“We invited him to our second statutory meeting and gave him a token of appreciation for the time he served as councillor.

“At that meeting, alderman Paul Mongolas gave notice to the council to move a motion to rename the Toco Recreation Ground for Mr Rondon as well and I know it was supported by all members of the council including the administration.

“Unfortunately, though he didn’t live to see it but we will continue to do it.”

Phillip added, “Some of the councillors have also asked since his passing that the street where the corporation is located, Ramdass Street, be renamed in his honour because he would have spent a lot of his time in the corporation. So we are exploring several options and trying to see what we can do.”

Following Rondon’s funeral on Wednesday morning, a repast will be held at 2 pm at the National Racquet Sport Centre on Orange Grove Road, Tacarigua, before his cremation at 3 pm at Belgrove’s Funeral Home in Trincity.

When Newsday visited Rondon’s hometown, members of the public were effusive in their praise and noted his selflessness and dedication to service.

Summer George described Rondon as a “one-of-a-kind man.”

“He helped a lot of people and you didn’t even have to be from the area. That was a man. I cried when I heard he died because he was a man who touched and was loved by many people.

“Whatever problem you had he would have tried to assist you. There are no more like him. His mother made only one of him, and nobody ever made any more like that since.”

Another man, Patrick Sutton, said Rondon’s actions always spoke louder than his words.

“What you do proves the kind of man you are. Terry had no agenda. He didn’t care what your race was or what party you belonged to. He only cared about what your problem was and how he could help you.”

Rondon also touched the lives of the younger generation as several young people bemoaned his death.

Two young men liming opposite the SGRC headquarters said his loss will be felt by many.

“The man treat all of us good. Everybody in the community, we bounce up with with him and he treated us good. He is a legend in the business and he always made sure to check for his neighbours.”

Despite having left active politics several years ago, staff in the corporation still remembered Rondon fondly.

Timmy Daniel, who once served as Rondon’s driver, told Newsday the SGRC should do everything possible to honour him.

“I don’t think there’s anyone that could take his place. No one.

“He will always be remembered as a person who would have his last dollar, and he would give it to you. He wouldn’t eat for the entire day and if he bought lunch and you told him that you are hungry, he would just give it to you. He was a people person.”

Another employee, Tia Riley, said Rondon will be remembered as a legend.

“I don’t think anybody could replace him. In terms of councillors, Mr Rondon take that title. Nobody could reach up to the standard he set and how good of a man he was. Nobody at all.”