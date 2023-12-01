Pt Fortin shoppers get Xmas safety tips

With the festive season in full swing, the police and other law enforcement officers joined forces and took to the streets of Point Fortin on Friday to share safety tips intended to deter crime in the southwestern borough.

From around 9 am, regular and municipal police, chief traffic warden Neville Sankar and other wardens as well as MP Kennedy Richards Jr and mayor Clyde James met with members of the business community, shoppers, and other residents.

They handed out flyers and brochures about how to prevent crime.

The police encouraged people to “shop smart and safe.” They urged people to be aware of their surroundings, not leave packages in plain sight, and not leave valuables in cars.

They also called on people to avoid shopping alone, and when shopping during evenings and nights, park in well-lit areas as well as carry minimal cash.

People should be on the lookout for counterfeit money and stay away from crowds and small spaces.

The business community was encouraged them to let the police know when they are making large transactions. They can also visit the police station to do cash transactions.

Snr Supt Remy, ASP Mathura and Insp Corrie co-ordinated the exercise.

It also included Supt Ayoung, ASP Bhajan, Insp Griffith and other municipal police.