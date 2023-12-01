Princes Town woman, 72, held for cocaine

File photo -

Southern Division police arrested 14 people, including a 72-year-old woman from Princes Town, on Thursday in separate anti-crime exercises.

Southern Division Task Force members held a stop-and-search exercise between 9 am and 4.30 pm and targeted several drug blocks.

A police statement on Friday said eight people, including the woman, were arrested for having cocaine. The police also arrested seven men between 43 and 63, from Marabella and San Fernando, for various drug-related offences.

In another exercise by Southern Division, Area West, which ended at 3 am on Friday, police arrested six men between 37 and 52 on various outstanding warrants.

Snr Supt Hospedales, ASP Phillip, and Insp Ramlogan co-ordinated the exercise.