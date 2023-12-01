Parang food inclusive at Undercover

Undercover in Santa Cruz will come alive with the sweet sounds of parang on December 2 as Stephan Reis Productions present Parang Food Inclusive.

Prolific parang group The Lara Brothers will be featured in their hometown. Joining the legendary group will be Leon Coldero.

Also performing at the event will be Amigos De La Musica, Armonais Magnificas, Chris Rojas, Del Toro, Daddy Chinee, Emmanuel Joseph, Wendell and Ninja.

The concert starts at 5 pm and all proceeds will be donated to the Cerebral Palsy Society of Trinidad and Tobago.