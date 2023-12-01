N Touch
Morvant boy, 2, found motionless in pool

Port of Spain General hospital
A two-year-old boy is in hospital at Mt Hope General Hospital after being found motionless in a pool.

The incident occurred in Morvant on Wednesday at around 12 pm. The boy's mother left him in the care of a female friend.

The woman left the child watching television and went to check on a pot on the stove. When she returned, she did not see him, began searching, she found him face down in a pool at the home.

The child was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital and then transferred to Mt Hope General Hospital, where he was put on a ventilator.

He is now breathing on his own and is expected to be taken off the ventilator on Friday.

Investigations matter are ongoing.

