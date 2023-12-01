Ministry, look into theseroad dangers

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan - ANGELO MARCELLE

THE EDITOR: One can’t help but notice the number of accidents and deaths on roads throughout the country, and that is why proper road signs are important, especially when approaching major roads, traffic lights and roundabouts.

I would like to draw the attention of the Ministry of Works and Transport to the Borough of Diego Martin where most of the roads are in awful condition. For now, however, I specify a particular area coming off the Western Main Road, Cocorite, heading into Diego Martin.

There are supposed to be three lanes at that particular area but the white lines there have faded, therefore the road needs repainting. This would allow drivers to get into their correct lane according to where they are going.

The other thing I observed was that some vehicles approaching the new roundabout at Westmoorings, as they head west on the Western Main Road, travel at fast speeds, which is dangerous for vehicles exiting Westmoorings towards the roundabout. It is only a matter of time before a serious accident occurs.

I believe the ministry should look into both these situations.

GERARD DUVAL

Petit Valley