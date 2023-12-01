McDermott gets green light for Manatee project

Shell TT office. -

McDermott, a global engineering and construction solution company, has received a limited notice to proceed on an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract from Shell TT on the Manatee project.

In a release, McDermott said it will be involved in the design, procurement, fabrication, transportation, installation and commissioning of a wellhead platform and onshore and offshore gas pipelines. However, this is subject to Shell’s final investment decision.

McDermott's senior vice president, subsea and floating facilities, Mahesh Swaminathan said the award of the contract follows the successful delivery of the front-end engineering design for the Manatee gas field.

"It is a testament to McDermott's integrated EPCI capabilities built over the last 100 years around the world including many successful projects in Trinidad and Tobago. We will again deliver for Shell, building on a partnership marked by trust, collaboration and shared success to execute this important project."