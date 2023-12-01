Make public rental value formula

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: In September 2020, when a field assessor from the Valuation Division, Ministry of Finance, visited my property I requested a copy of the measurements that he took (Newsday: 24/9/2020).

I was told that such a request could not be entertained. I therefore have no documentation to contest the annual rental value of $71,760 which has been imposed on my property.

The spurious grounds of objection that are stated on the notice of valuation are simply an exercise in verbosity. It might be prudent for the Valuation Division to publicise the mathematical formula which was used to arrive at my rental figure.

Such a notable gesture may avoid a flood of requests from property owners, through the Freedom of Information Act.

IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity