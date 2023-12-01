Kamil Pooran's unbeaten half-century leads Explorers to T10 win

-

KAMIL Pooran struck an unbeaten half-century to propel No Man's Land Explorers to a comfortable ten-wicket win over Store Bay Snorkelers in the Dream11 Bago T10 Blast at the Shaw Park Recreational Ground, Scarborough on Thursday.

Snorkelers posted 78/7 in ten overs batting first with Daniel Willliams hitting 18 and Jabari Mills pitching in with 16. Medium pacer Tion Webster was the chief destroyer for Explorers grabbing 3/15 in two overs.

In reply, No Man's Land Explorers raced to 79 without loss in 6.4 overs with Pooran ending on 59 not out off 28 balls. He struck six fours and three sixes.

In the second match of the doubleheader, Pirate's Bay Raiders defeated Mt Irvine Surfers by eight runs. Raiders scored 102/4 and then restricted Surfers to 94/7 in response.

Friday and Saturday will be the last two days of the preliminary fixtures before the winner is crowned on Sunday. The top team in the six-team tournament after the preliminary phase will advance straight to the final. The second and third place teams will play in the eliminator with the winner qualifying for the final.

Summarised Scores:

STORE BAY SNORKELERS 78/7 (10 overs) (Daniel Williams 18, Jabari Mills 16; Tion Webster 3/15) vs NO MAN'S LAND EXPLORERS 79/0 (6.4 overs) (Kamil Pooran 59 not out). Explorers won by ten wickets.

PIRATE'S BAY RAIDERS 102/4 (10 overs) (Nathaniel McDavid 46, Marlon Richards 22 not out) vs MT IRVINE SURFERS 94/7 (10 overs) (Gidron Pope 49, Shatrughan Rambaran 21; M Richards 2/7, Crystian Thurton 2/7). Raiders won by eight runs.

Remaining Fixtures:

Friday

King's Bay Royals vs Store Bay Snorkelers

Mt Irvine Surfers vs No Man's Land Explorers

Saturday

King's Bay Royals vs Pirate's Bay Raiders

Store Bay Snorkelers vs Pigeon Point Skiers