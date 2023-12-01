Iwer's changea lesson forour leaders

THE EDITOR: In the dynamic world of soca music, Neil Iwer George, soca artist renowned for his infectious beats and vibrant performances, found himself at the centre of a national dialogue. His decision to incorporate the national anthem into one of his songs sparked both praise and public critique, leading to a crucial lesson in responsiveness.

Amidst the cacophony of opinions, Iwer demonstrated a commendable trait: the ability to listen. In the face of public disapproval, he didn't merely dismiss the criticism but instead paid heed to the voices of the people. The turning point came when the Prime Minister expressed his reservations about the treatment of the anthem, stating he would not jump up to the tune.

Iwer's response to this influential critique was noteworthy. Rather than stubbornly defending his artistic choice, he chose to reassess and, ultimately, change his course. In a move that reflects a profound understanding of the significance of national symbols, he decided to remove the anthem from the beginning of his song.

This episode serves as a valuable lesson, not just for artists but for politicians and public figures alike. In a society where the clash of opinions is inevitable, the willingness to listen and adapt is paramount. Iwer's decision to amend his composition sends a clear message – an acknowledgement that the national anthem holds a sacred place in the hearts of citizens, and its use deserves careful consideration.

The broader implication extends beyond the realm of music. It beckons politicians to take a page out of Iwer's playbook. In a world where public figures often resist admitting mistakes or altering their paths, this soca artist's humility in the face of public sentiment stands as a beacon of responsibility.

In essence, Iwer's journey through public scrutiny offers a compelling narrative: the power of responsiveness and the importance of recognising when adjustments are necessary. As he prepares to release a modified version of his song, it becomes evident that, in the realm of public discourse, the ability to listen and adapt is an invaluable quality – a lesson that transcends the boundaries of music and resonates as a call to action for our leaders in all spheres of our society in the name of making TT a better place.

ELI ALLSOP

Malick