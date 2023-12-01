FashionTT honours 70 designers

Professor Clement Imbert, chairman of UTT; Jason Lindsay, chairman of FashionTT; Lisa-Marie Daniel, general manager, FashionTT; DrAcolla Cameron, dean Social Sciences, UWI; Nyron Mohammed, director of Industry, Ministry of Trade and Industry; Roger Roach, president of TTMA and graduating designers. -

The Trinidad and Tobago Fashion Company (FashionTT) honoured 70 designers at is recent Value Chain Investment Programme (VCIP) Certificate Distribution Ceremony.

The designers, who received one-on-one business coaching from professors in the field of entrepreneurship under The UWI, were recognised for their commitment to participating in the programme and improving the value chain elements of their business based on guidance from their mentors.

Additional awards were made to four designers for top sales performance which went to Shanice and Sheneika McDonald of RackPDH; HR development –Shivonne Subero of SS Label; e-commerce – Zidelle Daniel of 1491 Denim; and most improved entrepreneur – Wendy Hodge of Wendy’s Fashion, a media release said.

The ceremony which was held on November 25, was emceed by designer Richard Young.

In his opening remarks FashionTT’s chairman Jason Lindsay said, “We remain devoted in our mission to drive the industry's business development and growth and we look forward to continuing to work with all stakeholders to move the industry forward. Once there is perseverance, the results will come and the industry will continue to have just not just the support of myself but the board of CreativeTT. This is not just a celebration of 70 but what that 70 will do for the rest of the industry.”

He said FashionTT and CreativeTT were thankful for the continued support of the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Also addressing the designers were Dr Acolla Lewis-Cameron, dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, The UWI; and Nyron Mohammed, director of industries, Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The VCIP continues to be a success with the support of the Ministry of Trade and Industry and The UWI, the release said. FashionTT said it was grateful to the sponsors who include, C15 Studios, Richard Young, Classic Awards, Media 22, Angostura Ltd, NGC, HRMATT, MusicTT, Lush Kingdom, Aveda Day Spa (LCM), Tilis Dollhouse and K2K Alliance & Partners.

MusicTT sponsored the night's live entertainment which featured Olatunji Yearwood.

At the certificate distribution, FashionTT’s general manager Lisa-Marie Daniel told the designers, “Let this moment be a stepping stone towards a future where you continue to push boundaries, challenge norms, and contribute to the vibrant tapestry of the fashion world.”

To keep up-to-date in what’s happening with FashionTT, follow the Facebook and Instagram pages: @fashionoftt.