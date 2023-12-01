Eyes on Soca Harmony

Soca Harmony on left, wins race number six at Santa Rosa Park, Arima earlier this year. -

JASON CLIFTON

Day 13 of the 2023 racing season will be contested at Santa Rosa Park, Arima with the staging of a six-race card.

The feature events on the day's programme will be the Nursery Stakes which is open to West Indian-bred two year olds going over 1,000 meters on the main track, and the Stewards Cup, a grade-one contest for top class horses that will be travelling over 1,200 metres on the main course. Both of these events have attracted quality fields and any number could play.

In the co-feature which has a post time of 2.35 pm, seven juveniles will face starter Wayne Campbell. It is expected that Headlines Again, winner of the first juvenile race, will be sent off as pre-race favourite.

Others in this contest will be Hot Rod Kashton coming from the yard of trainer Ramesh Ramroop; Creme De La Creme that will be flying the flag of the John O'Brien stables. Red Alert which is conditioned by Jonathan Lyder for owner Alan Cabral, and newcomer Uncle Rog that has been blazing the gallop course.

The feature contest will be the Stewards Cup with a post time of 4 pm with ten runners facing starter Campbell. This event will see 2022 Derby winner Soca Harmony coming up against her stablemate and 2023 Triple Crown winner In The Headlines.

Most likely, turfites will send off Soca Harmony as pre-race favourite. Others in this contest will be Making Headlines from the barn of Ramesh Ramroop; Super Bird for trainer John O'Brien; Top Of The Game from the stables of Shaffique Khan; and Just Exhale will represent the yard of trainer Terrance Thomas.

Another very interesting contest will be the curtain event in which Theory Of Colours will be sent off favourite. Other entrants in this race will see Prince Connor; Alpha Centauri; Empress Hassan; Magical World; Davindra; and Harts Gap, all looking to stop the spoils of Theory Of Colours for trainer Glenn Mendez and veteran rider Ricardo Jadoo.

Punters who journey to Santa Rosa will have the pleasure of seeing three-kilo claimer Javan Alexander securing two rides and St Lucian born Eric Daniel booking four mounts.

Post time for the card is 1.15 pm.