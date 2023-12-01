Deyalsingh mourns ex-PAHO head Etienne

Former PAHO director Dr Carissa Etienne. - Photo courtesy PAHO

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has extended condolences on the passing of former PAHO and World Health Organization (WHO) Region for the Americas director Dr Carissa Etienne.

Serving between February 2013 and January 2023, Etienne was at the organisation's helm during the covid19 pandemic.

In a release on Friday, the Health Ministry said Etienne was instrumental in acquiring covid19 vaccines for TT.

"Minister Deyalsingh recognises the contributions made by Dr Etienne during her tenure to tackle the health challenges confronting the people of TT and extends his sympathies to her family during this difficult time," the release said.

In a statement, PAHO director Dr Jarbas Barbosa also offered his condolences and described Etienne as a close friend.

“Carissa was a dear friend and colleague, and under her steadfast leadership and guidance, PAHO achieved significant milestones for the region of the Americas while facing one of our greatest public health challenges with covid19,” Barbosa said.

“I am very saddened by her passing, and my thoughts are with her family, friends and all of us at PAHO who cared deeply for her.”

Along with covid19, PAHO said, Etienne oversaw efforts to control Zika and chikungunya epidemics in the region and cholera and yellow fever outbreaks in Haiti and Brazil. It also said she also oversaw moves to significantly improve the organisation’s response to emergencies and disasters within 48 hours.

It said under her leadership, the Americas eliminated the endemic transmission of measles, rubella, and congenital rubella syndrome, and made strides in preventing and controlling non-communicable diseases.

Before becoming PAHO director, Etienne was assistant director-general for health systems and services at the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland from March 2008- November 2012. Before that, she was assistant director of the Pan American Sanitary Bureau from July 2003-February 2008.

She was also a former chief medical officer of her home country of Dominica.