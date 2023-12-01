Cycling announcer Ronald Dickie Jnr dies

Ronald Dickie Jnr -

POPULAR TT cycling announcer Ronald Dickie Jnr has died.

Dickie was one of the most respected cycling announcers in TT as his voice was heard in numerous events such as the National Cycling Championships, Tobago International Cycling Classic and Cycling on the Avenue.

Several members of the TT cycling community were shocked by his death including former national cyclist Michael Phillips. On Facebook, Phillips said, "I don’t know what to say. He was a great friend, one of the people that helped me get cycling events up and going and then later became the voice at all those events." Phillips is the organiser of Cycling on the Avenue.

Local cycling enthusiast Gary Acosta wrote on Facebook, "The voice of cycling, but so much more. Always with a smile. Always with a helping hand." The reason for his death is unclear at this time.

The Sport Company of TT extended condolences to Dickie's friends and family in a post on Facebook.

SporTT said, "Dickie was a stalwart to cycling over several decades. He was perhaps most fondly known as a thrilling ambassador for the sport in his role as announcer at cycling events throughout TT.

"However, it was his passion, dedication, love and depth of knowledge about the sport and its local and foreign competitors that most impressed the cycling fraternity."