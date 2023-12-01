​Couva man dies in car crash, brother survives

The Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility. -

A 20-year-old man was killed in a car crash on Thursday night in Couva.

The police identified him as Isaiah Alexander of June Street.

They said at around 11.25 pm on Thursday, Alexander’s 16-year-old brother was driving a Nissan Wingroad along Perseverance Road, Couva, when he hit a speed bump and lost control of the car.

It crashed into a utility pole and two nearby houses.

Alexander was in the front passenger seat and died at the scene. DMO Dr Indarsingh viewed and ordered the removal of the body.

Emergency health personnel took the driver to the Couva hospital.

Insp Mungroo, Sgt Haitool, WPC Funrose, and other Central Division police gathered evidence.

There were no reports of any other injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.