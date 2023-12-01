Chaguanas East MP writes Police Commissioner about ‘mysterious’ Cunupia drone

Chaguanas East MP Vandana Mohit. -

RESIDENTS of Cunupia and the wider central Trinidad community are concerned about a possible connection between a drone or drones seen flying over the area at night and the high prevalence of home invasions.

MP for Chaguanas East Vandana Mohit says she has messaged Commissioner of Police (CoP) Erla Harewood-Christopher, urging immediate intervention.

Mohit reiterated her appeal to the CoP at a United National Congress (UNC) pavement report in Cunupia on Thursday night.

“Many residents have been raising this issue with me that these drones are circulating within these communities, and then you have robberies happening within the communities.

“I have sent a WhatsApp message (to Harewood-Christopher), and today I make a call again for the TTPS to deal with these mysterious drones here in the community of Chaguanas.”

She said the police have failed to include the MP’s office in recent crime discussions, including one held in Chaguanas on Wednesday.

Mohit said she respects the Cunupia police, who always assist.

“But, of course, you know how these systems go, so we cannot blame (officers) present."

The MP said she has asked for a police post to be installed after the death of Jamal Modeste, a nine-year-old boy inadvertently hit in a drive-by shooting while playing with friends at a playground in Endeavour, Chaguanas, in October last year.

“They promised you a police station in Longdenville, Enterprise – nothing.”

She said residents should not be “misled by this government’s gamesmanship as it pertains to crime talks and who should attend and who should not attend.

“From the perspective of the people of Chaguanas East, they are calling for the removal of the Minister of National Security from these crime talks solely on the basis that if he was doing his job, there would be no need for such crime talks to take place in the first place.”