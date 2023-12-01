Brown-Antoine appointed to Court of Appeal

Justice Carla Brown-Antoine -

Carla Brown-Antoine was appointed a member of the Court of Appeal of the Supreme Court on Friday.

A press release from the judiciary said Brown-Antoine received her instrument of appointment from President Christine Kangaloo.

Witnessing the ceremony were Chief Justice Ivor Archie and Brown-Antoine's son Theodore Antoine.

Brown-Antoine has been an attorney since October 1989, when she earned her legal education certificate from Hugh Wooding Law School (HWLS), having obtained a bachelor's degree in law at UWI two years earlier.

Brown-Antoine then joined the criminal law department of the Ministry of Legal Affairs and rose to the position of Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions in 2001.

She then went on to act as Director of Public Prosecutions on numerous occasions until she was appointed a puisne judge in the High Court in 2009, where she sat for the past 14 years.

Brown-Antoine also served as an advocacy trainer at the Law Association and the course director for criminal procedure and practice at HWLS.

She was president of the Trinidad and Tobago Association of Women Judges and is secretary of the Caribbean Association of Women Judges.

Brown-Antoine recently presided over one the country’s most high-profile cases, which saw six police officers freed for the murder of three friends in Moruga. They were the first officers in TT to be charged with murder after shooting someone while performing their duties.

The case ended on November 24, after a jury returned not-guilty verdicts on the six after just 40 minutes of deliberation.