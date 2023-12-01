Attorney tells CWI: Reveal selection criteria or risk repeat

Ex-Windies Under-15 captain Zaheer Ali -

FORMER West Indies Under-15 captain Zaheer Ali has joined the chorus in asking for more details on why Red Force batsman Darren Bravo, 34, was overlooked for the West Indies One Day International team for the upcoming three-match series against England.

Bravo staked a strong claim for selection as he ended the CG United Super50 tournament as the highest run scorer with 416 runs, and also led the TT Red Force to the title.

Ali said Bravo's presence would have been an asset on the regional team as he possesses good leadership qualities.

Ali said, "While you may want to have an injection of youth from a development perspective and looking at the future, you also have to look at striking a proper balance within the team...

"You cannot look at Darren Bravo from a batsman perspective (only) in my view. You need to look at him where he has just concluded leading TT to a regional title."

Bravo's brother Dwayne Bravo has been outspoken also, questioning his sibling's omission. Red Force coach David Furlonge has also expressed shock over the snub.

Lead selector of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Desmond Haynes said in a media conference on November 20 that more focus will be put on youth with the 2027 World Cup in mind. Days after Haynes's statement, CWI president told Newsday at a Queen's Park Cricket Club award function on November 24 that there is no age criteria and all players who play in the regional tournaments will be considered for selection.

Bravo has since decided to "step away just for a bit" from regional and international cricket.

Ali, who is an attorney, said, "Without clear policies (on) governing, development, selection and appointments, we are going to have a repeat of these things. Over the years I have seen different issues emerging both at the local (TT) cricket board and at the regional board."

In terms of selecting a West Indies team, Ali said, "What I would like to see is an established criteria that one can use, so that when a team is selected there is accountability. If X is selected and you compare X with the criteria, it is easy to tick the boxes."

Giving examples of what CWI could put in place in choosing a player, Ali said performances in recent tournaments, fitness and discipline.

He said it will give players an idea of what the selectors are looking for.

"The players who are going to be involved in the (regional) tournament will have an idea what they are required to satisfy."

This information should also be made public, said Ali. "When you talking West Indies cricket and TT cricket, cricket is for the public good and if your cricket is for the public good then you would want full, frank disclosure and there is transparency and accountability, which means the general public should know what is the criteria the selectors are going to use to select this team."

Ali believes the selectors, however, must be allowed to use their discretion. He said if two left-arm spinners are excelling there might only be room for one as the selectors might choose the stronger batsman of the two.

Ali said a player's age should not be a reason to be disregarded.

"If one of our criteria is fitness, even if he is 34 but he is satisfying the fitness test that means age is not an issue any more.

"Imagine you say you are going for youth but when you look at the performance of the youth and the 34 year old there is no real distinction, no real significance."