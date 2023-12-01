Atletic FC, Galacticos in Festive Five Futsal 'quarters'

Neveal Hackshaw of Ten Stars, right, looks to unlock the defence of Police United. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

Venezuelan team Atletic FC became the first to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Festive Five Futsal 2023 Christmas Cup, at the Maloney Indoor Complex.

Atletic FC reached 16 points after beating Police United 4-2. Alexai Lopez (two goals), Luis Fajardo and Roberto Escobar scored for Atletic FC. They are the leaders of group B and have already secured first place with one day left to play.

Jesus Youths tied with Sulmona 3-3 and are in second position with 12 points. Kenny Romero, Josiah Edwards and Kristian Meloney scored for Jesus Youths. Alex Perez, Sergio Salazar and Carlos Cohoes scored Sulmona's goals.

Delta Tachira rose to third position in group B with 11 points by beating Milat 8-4 with three goals from Guillermo López and two more from Moisés Pacheco.

Sulmona are fourth with ten points, but on the last day of the group they face Ten Stars who accumulated seven points. A victory for Ten Stars by three goals would put them in the quarterfinals.

In group A, Galacticos also secured their place in the quarterfinals, although they have not secured first place in the group. They tied with the Wolf Pack 1-1 to reach 16 points. Reinaldo Gomez scored the goal for Galacticos and Shane Hospedales for Wolf Pack.

Runners-up in the group are Guerreros, who beat Titanes 14-2 and reached 13 points, still with a chance to be first in the group. Yoni Bermudez (four), Orangel Zacarias (three), Yorman Cruz (two), Alexis Cedeno (two) and Alexander Ascanio (two) scored for Guerreros.

D'Originals achieved an important victory over Undisputed 4-3 to reach 12 points and place third in group A. Jerry Morris scored the four goals for D'Originals.

El Chapo and Wolf Pack compete for fourth place in this group with ten points each.

This weekend, the last day of the preliminary phase will be played. On Saturday at 7pm Delta Sports face Milat, followed by Police United vs Delta Tachira, Galacticos vs Undisputed and Sulmona vs Ten Stars.

On Sunday at 7pm, Guerreros meet Los Panas, then Titanes vs D'Originals, Jesus Youths vs Atletic and Wolf Pack vs El Chapo.

Kwesi Peterson, the main organiser of the tournament, said the quarterfinals would be held on Friday, December 8.