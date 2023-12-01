Arima TTPost worker charged after $59,000 goes missing

File photo -

Police have charged a 45-year-old postal worker with stealing nearly $60,000 from the Trinidad and Tobago Postal Corporation (TTPost). Alice Baptiste, a postal office leader, attached to the Arima Post Shop, was charged with larceny after $59,008.25 was discovered missing.

According to the report, a sum of cash representing sales was allegedly collected by a Postal Office Leader but was never credited into the company’s account.

The matter was reported to the Fraud Squad, and an investigation was launched by acting Sgt Edwards, under the supervision of Insp Smith, and with the assistance of Snr Supt Groome and Cpl Edwards.

After the investigation, Baptiste was charged with the offence of larceny servant.

She was granted $150,000 bail by a Justice of the Peace and is scheduled to appear at the Arima Magistrates’ Court on December 27.