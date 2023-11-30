Shane Dowrich retiring immediately from WI cricket

File photo of former West Indies batsman Shane Dowrich.

Barbados wicket-keeper/batsman Shane Dowrich has announced his retirement from West Indies cricket with immediate effect, mere days before the Windies' three-match One-day International (ODI) series versus England, which bowls off on December 3.

Dowrich, 32, last represented the West Indies in a Test match away to New Zealand in December 2020, and was a surprise inclusion for the upcoming England series. Dowrich's lone ODI came against Bangladesh in May 2019.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed Dowrich's retirement in a press release on Thursday, in which CWI director of cricket Miles Bascombe thanked Dowrich for his service to WI cricket.

Dowrich played 35 Test matches for the West Indies and returned an average of 29.07. He scored three centuries, to go along with nine 50s. His highest Test score of 125 not out came in a match-winning display against Sri Lanka at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad in June 2018.

Last week, CWI lead selector Desmond Haynes said the selection committee was impressed with Dowrich's showing in the 2023 CG United Regional Super50 tournament.

"Dowrich has proven to be a player who can bat in the middle phase. Although he has not played a lot of One-day games, he has done really well at Test level. I think that's one of the things we as selectors look at," Haynes said, during the announcement of the WI ODI squad on November 20.

"If you're playing well at Test level, you can translate that to the 50-over cricket game. We hope he can play at the (ODI) level. He has a couple of Test hundreds.

"He had an injury and an illness and now he has come back and he captained the CCC team (at the Regional Super50 tournament)."