Sangre Grande residents divided on protests after police-involved killing

KILLED BY POLICE: Brandon De Gale

There are mixed views by Northern Settlement residents over protests stemming from the death of contractor Brandon De Gale, 33, who was shot in his home by police.

Police executed a search warrant at his home around 5 am on Tuesday. The officers said De Gale pulled out a gun from under a pillow and pointed it at them when they entered his bedroom.

A statement from the police said one officer, who believed his and his colleagues’ lives were in danger, shot De Gale once.

Police seized a .38 revolver, ammunition and marijuana, as well as a security camera.

However, his mother denied this and suggested her son was being targeted because he had been awarded a contract to construct drainage in the area.

This led to protests in the area, with debris set alight on roads throughout the community.

Newsday visited the area on Wednesday as the smouldering debris remained on the streets but was pushed to the side to allow single-lane traffic.

Police consistently patrolled the community with marked vehicles visible every few minutes.

Some residents – who agreed to speak only on the condition of anonymity - say the protests were unnecessary and could have been avoided while others said it should continue until justice is served for De Gale’s death.

A man who was sweeping the road after clearing debris in front of his yard told Newsday he had lived in the community for almost forty years and had never seen anything like this before.

He disagreed with the actions taken by the residents who blocked the streets.

“They should not be blocking the road. There was no need for that, there really isn’t. But I don't know. They said, ‘They shoot our guy and we will cause problems.’”

Another woman standing in the road, washing away the soot left by the burning debris in front her gate, complained that she shouldn’t have to do that.

Another resident who stood in his yard surveying the blocked street told Newsday he didn’t support the protests but believed the police were to blame.

Those views, from mostly mature residents, contrasted sharply with those of the younger residents in the area.

A young man on a bike and a girl sitting beside him by the curbside said they believed the protests were justified.

“That is a mad scene,” said the young man.

“The man was sleeping home in his own place. It’s not like he was outside engaging in any illegal stuff.”

“The fire should continue right through,” said the girl.

“It's not like we burning down anything to distress any taxi drivers or anybody property but we want to call out the police because that’s madness. So I find the fire supposed to continue all week. It’s about justice.”

A group of young men fixing a car at the side of the road agreed with calls for the protests to continue.

“That man they kill is a hard-working man. He might not be all the way legal or correct but every chance he gets, that man is a hard-working man.”