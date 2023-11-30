Maha Sabha wants info on reinstatement of Happy Hill Hindu principal

The Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha's attorney Dinesh Rambally -

THE SANATAN Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) has written to the Teaching Service Commission asking for information on the reinstatement of the principal of the Happy Hill Hindu School.

In a letter to the TSC’s chairman, Elizabeth Crouch, the SDMS’s attorney, Dinesh Rambally, said the denominational school board was not a party to the claim filed by the school’s principal Indra Ramjattan-Jagdeo against the TSC and the Ministry of Education.

Last week, a High Court judge ordered Ramjattan-Jagdeo’s reinstatement as principal of the primary school run by the SDMS.

Rambally said the SDMS had recommended another educator for the position and stood by that position. He attached copies of the correspondence between the SDMS and the TSC on the issue.

Initially, Ramjattan-Jagdeo had resigned from her position as principal. She later rescinded the resignation. According to her lawsuit, she said she was initially told by ministry officials her reinstatement would not be a problem but was then told it could not take place since there was a problem with the SDMS board.

She filed her lawsuit after receiving conflicting information and because of the “inordinate and unreasonable delay” in appointing her to an office in the teaching service or reinstating her position as principal (Primary).

Justice Eleanor Donaldson-Honeywell ordered the ministry to allow her to resume duties from January 2, 2024, and declared she held the substantive position of principal (primary) in the teaching service.