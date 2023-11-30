Lady Young Avenue is sinking

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I plead with the officials at the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation, our councillors and parliamentary representatives to please pay attention to Lady Young Avenue as some parts are sinking dangerously. Have mercy on the drivers.

All the streets in the environs are in disrepair. I recently saw one side street on the Pelican Extension Road in Morvant freshly paved. I plead with whoever got that wonderful job done to also plead with the authority to pave the other streets in the area.

How we long to drive on well paved roads, safe from the costly car parts, tyres and all else due to the bad roads. Some of us have to borrow money from relatives and friends to pay for vehicle repairs.

Many areas where there seems to be a pothole turns out to be a manhole. Put in the grills for safe driving. Pave the road, cut the grass, clean the drains. Our people are very happy to be paid to work.

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

via e-mail